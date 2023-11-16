Oconee Sheriff's Deputy shot, Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigating

An Oconee Sheriff's Deputy was injured following a shooting this afternoon, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from the agency sent around 4:45 p.m., the deputy was shot at the conclusion of a pursuit in the southern part of Oconee County near Fair Play. The Oconee County Coroner's Office reported there are no fatalities at this time.

"Deputies were conducting a traffic stop earlier this afternoon on S. Highway 11 at Mt. Pleasant Road on a white Chevrolet Silverado. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver of the truck sped away from the scene and led deputies on a pursuit," the release from the sheriff's office said.

According to Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, the driver of the pickup made his way down to the area of Black Bass Drive Road at Shelor Ferry Road where shots were fired. A deputy was hit by the gunfire and the driver of the pickup drove away.

The deputy was transported to the hospital, and as the search for the suspect continued, they were later located on Black Bass Road and shot by Oconee County deputies, according to Crenshaw.

"Our office is aware of the incident involving an Oconee County Deputy in the Port Bass Community and also an incident involving a possible suspect. At the time of this email, no one has died as a result of this incident," Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in an email at 4:32 p.m.

"If any party related to this incident should succumb to their injuries, this office will issue a release in a timely manner," Addis wrote.

At this time, neither the name of the deputy shot nor the name of the suspect is being released by the sheriff’s office. Crenshaw said the investigation into the incident is active.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office was asked to conduct an investigation into the incident, according to reports from GCSO, Oconee Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED typically is requested to investigate shootings involving local law enforcement in South Carolina.

"For clarification purposes, the shooting did not involve agents from SLED, however, due to a familial conflict in the investigation, the GCSO was requested to investigate," Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday afternoon email.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office clarified that while they were prepared to assist the chase never entered Anderson County.

