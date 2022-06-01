Editor's note: John Brooker plead guilty in 2016 to a simple battery charge in lieu of the initially mentioned charges.

An Oconee County teenager was arrested this week on a child molestation charge that accused him of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl, according to a Watkinsville Police Department report.

The girl's parents went to police with concerns about the girl's relationship with the suspect, Chief Lee O'Dillon said. The girl was also interviewed at the Sexual Assault Center in Athens, the chief said.

As a result of the investigation, John Jarod Brooker, 18, of Bond Drive was charged with the misdemeanor grade of child molestation due to his age and the age of the victim, who is 14.

Brooker was arrested Monday and released from custody on Tuesday with bond set at $5,000.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee teen charged in molestation case