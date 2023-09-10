O'Connor and Brewer each account for two TDs; Stetson beats NAIA Webber International 38-28

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Matt O'Connor completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Devon Brewer accounted for two TDs and Stetson beat Webber International 38-28 Saturday night.

Brewer caught a 2-yard TD pass from O'Connor in the first quarter and finished with 18 carries for 62 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

Nazeviah Burris caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the game's sixth play from scrimmage to give Stetson (2-0) the lead for good. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior finished with seven receptions for 136 yards.

Antonio Dawson returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. After the Hatters went three-and-out, Terry Weems Jr., who scored on a 4-yard run in the first half, caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Trent Grotjan and added a 6-yard TD for Webber International, a member of the NAIA, to cap the scoring with 1:51 to play.

Weems finished with 19 carries for 102 yards and added 61 yards receiving on four catches.

