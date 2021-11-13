An Oconomowoc man has been sentenced to prison as part of a methamphetamine bust in a Fleet Farm parking lot

A 35-year-old Oconomowoc man has been sentenced to prison after he was charged in April in connection with a methamphetamine bust.

Joseph R. Siesennop, who previously lived in Waukesha, pleaded guilty in August to knowingly possessing methamphetamine waste and possession of methamphetamine precursors. Charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed and read in.

At a Nov. 8 sentencing hearing, Siesennop was sentenced by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge J. Arthur Melvin III to 20 months of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision. He was also given three years of probation.

According to court records, Siesennop would go to prison for four years, plus three years of extended supervision, if violates his probation.

According to a criminal complaint, officers from the City of Oconomowoc Police Department were dispatched April 26 to Fleet Farm for a retail theft in progress. When officers arrived, a 42-year-old Waukesha man, Kerry Royce, was in the parking lot trying to enter a vehicle driven by Siesennop.

Royce was accused of stealing a BB gun, pocketknife and a diamond wheel. When officers searched Royce, they discovered a small pill container tied to Royce's waistband that contained three bags of "ice," a pure crystallized form of meth. They also found a bag containing a white powdery substance.

As officers searched the vehicle further, they found several cut-open batteries, a white granular substance in a bag and an empty box of cold medicine. According to the complaint, an officer believed the items were used to manufacture meth.

A special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said the supplies found in the vehicle are part of the "one-pot cook" method to manufacture the drug. The process, also known as "shake and bake," is done to get around laws restricting the sale of the ingredients needed to make meth.

The bags found in the vehicle later tested positive for the presence of meth. Royce told police the weight of the four bags was 2 grams.

Siesennop also told officers he used meth the previous day, and Royce admitted he had "gotten high with Siesennop in the past," the complaint said.

Siesennop told police he had items to produce meth in his vehicle like lye, batteries and butane fuel from time to time because he would get paid $10 to dispose of those items for others. He also admitted to driving people around to pick up meth.

At a plea hearing in late October, Royce entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. Eight other charges that stemmed from the incident were dismissed but read into the court record as part of his plea agreement.

Royce's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

