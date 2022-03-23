Oconomowoc police officer charged with sexual assault while on duty

CITY OF OCONOMOWOC - A city police officer has been charged with sexual assault while on duty.

Scott Thomas Jr., 28, of Watertown was charged March 22 in Waukesha County Circuit Court with fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, and misconduct in office, a felony.

If convicted of the sexual assault, he could face up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine. If convicted of misconduct in office, he could face three years, six months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

Thomas stopped at the victim's house Jan. 9 as a "courtesy" to check on her because he was aware of her pending divorce. The officer and the victim had previously met in a professional capacity.

The victim invited Thomas into her home, where he commented on her appearance and said he could tell she had been working out.

At several points during their visit, Thomas touched the victim, including on her buttocks and the small of her back. He also allegedly initiated a hug and kissed her neck before leaving, the complaint said.

The victim reported the incident to Oconomowoc police, which contacted the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to investigate the incident.

When asked about the incident during the investigation, Thomas admitted only to stopping at the victim's residence as a courtesy to advise her about snowy conditions on her sidewalk. He noted that officers had been advised to cite homeowners who did not remove snow from their walks in a timely manner. He also said he didn't call out to record his stop at the victim's home because he didn't want to feel obligated to issue a citation. He also said he had not made such stops at any other homes.

Thomas allegedly admitted to touching the victim but not in an inappropriate way. He said he may have inadvertently brushed against the victim, put his hand on the victim's back and hugged the victim, according to the complaint.

He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance March 23.

Attempts to reach the Oconomowoc Police Department were not returned.

Thomas was previously an officer with the La Crosse Police Department, according to La Crosse Police Assistant Chief Jason Melby. Additional information was not immediately available.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@gannett.com or (262) 289-1324.

