Oconto city attorney accused of injuring 2 while target practicing with an AR-15 rifle

The Oconto city attorney faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after two people received minor injuries after a bullet fired from an AR-15 rifle entered a Town of Oconto home.

Frank Calvert, 61, is set to make his initial appearance Tuesday in Oconto County Circuit Court.

Frank Calvert

Oconto County Sheriff's deputies said shooting continued to be heard as they approached the property at 4288 Hoehne Lane as they investigated the incident the afternoon of Nov. 23.

According to a criminal complaint, Calvert said he was firing his Palmetto State Armory 5.56 M16A2 at a target and a pumpkin that was resting on a stump.

Frank told an officer that he was shooting from a porch down toward the ground and that he found it hard to believe a round had traveled far enough to strike a nearby residence, according to the complaint.

An officer said the direction of fire from the patio matched the trajectory a stray round would have had to take to hit the home.

A bullet entered the home through a triple-pane window near a sink, according to the criminal complaint.

One person was struck by several pieces of glass in the face, causing small cuts to her forehead above her eye and on her cheek bone next to her left eye, a deputy said, while another person received a half-inch-long burn mark on his right shoulder.

The round found inside the home was described as appearing "full metal jacket" or "armor piercing."

A preliminary breath test given to Calvert showed no alcohol was in his system.

Each felony count that Calvert faces carries a maximum penalty of 12 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

