Oconto County Administrator Eric Pritzl tenders resignation to take new job

Oconto County will have to find a new county administrator.

Erik Pritzl has announced he will be leaving the role, effective Feb. 7.

"There is an opportunity that came up," Pritzl said. "I really can’t say where I am going to next at this time. It’s going to take a little while before we get to that point. But it was an opportunity that came up where someone reached out to me."

Erik Pritzl

Pritzl, 52, who assumed the role in January 2022, had a five-year contract with the county that ran through the end of 2026. Pritzl's salary for 2024 was slated to be $139,887.

County Board Chairman Alan Sleeter lamented the impending loss of "a very good administrator."

"I wish I would have seen the writing on the wall, but there was only so much that we could do," Sleeter said. "We’re limited because all of our information is public domain and we can’t really go out and try to recruit someone at a much higher wage."

Sleeter said the county's executive committee has discussed how it wants to find a replacement. It will start by advertising the position on the internet and see what applications arrive. Plus, he said he's "sure there will be some internal applications."

The committee will judge the applicants in early January and decide if they want to hire a recruiting service to expand their choices, Sleeter said.

Sleeter said he hopes to have a replacement hired before Pritzl leaves. "Whether or not we get there, I don’t know, but that’s our goal," he said.

Pritzl was the executive director of the Brown County Health and Human Services Department when he was hired to lead Oconto County.

Before that, he worked for the University of Wisconsin-Madison for more than five years conducting ethics and child welfare training. That followed stints as the Health and Human Services director in Dodge and Columbia counties and as a trainer for the state Office of Justice Assistance. His career started with the Dane County Department of Supervisors, where he was a social worker and later a supervisor, for 11 years.

"I think the thing I enjoyed the most (about being county administrator) is getting to know what is important to board members and having them talk about the issues …," Pritzl said. "It’s fun to work with the board and try to sort out some really complicated things and try to take to their ideas, which are really good, and how you move it forward."

Pritzl replaced Kevin Hamann, who served the majority of his 25 years with the county as its administrative coordinator before the County Board converted the position into one of more authority in preparation for hiring his replacement.

Pritzl said he believes the reshaped county government is "going well now."

"Oconto County government has changed significantly since I started the position as County Administrator including the consolidation of committees, and the welcoming of many new county board supervisors to their role," Pritzl wrote in this resignation letter. "There has been a learning curve and adjustment, but progress has been made through the collaborative spirit that is strong here."

Pritzl cited supporting the Lakes Country Library through ARPA funding, working with the Town of Riverview on approving a building project that includes a northern office for county services as among the highlights during his tenure that he is most proud of.

"I think those are really two great projects that showed collaboration between different parts of the county and the county taking, I’d say, a different look at how we offer service to that part of the county and partner with our towns in the northern regions," Pritzl said. "That was pretty important to me."

Pritzl said he will take some time off before his next job begins but told the board he will make sure they have contact information to reach him if they have questions after February.

"I typically … stop one thing and within days usually start the next one," he said. "This time I thought it might be good to take a little bit of a break."

