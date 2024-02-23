Oconto County Board votes to approve Richard Heath as its new county administrator

OCONTO - Richard Heath was approved by the Oconto County Board to become the new county administrator during its meeting Thursday.

Heath currently serves as administrator for the Town of Algoma, which is between Oshkosh and Omro in Winnebago County. He will replace Eric Pritzl, who resigned effective Feb. 7 after just over two years in the position to begin a second stint as Brown County Human Services director. Heath's first day on the job will be April 22.

Richard Heath addresses the Oconto County Board during its Feb. 22 meeting, at which the board voted for Heath to become the new county administrator, effective April 22.

The 26-1 vote for Heath followed some discussion – not over Heath's qualifications or abilities for the job, which those who spoke before the vote said were strong, but over the hiring process mandated by county board rules.

Several supervisors said they were disappointed that many board members played little to no role in vetting candidates for the position, that they knew little about Heath besides his resume (which was included in the meeting's agenda packet), before the county's Executive Committee forwarded Heath's name as its leading candidate and the board voted either yes or no on him.

Some of the supervisors said they were satisfied Heath was a strong candidate, knew him from his time as executive director and economic development planner of the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, and will be a good administrator, but they still voiced reservations about the process.

Board Chairman Alan Sleeter noted the hiring process that was followed is spelled out in the board's rules, although he also noted the process can be discussed and potentially changed when the board holds its meeting on its rules.

As part of the discussion, county finance director and interim administrator Lisa Sherman noted the county's department heads hold a meet-and-greet session with final candidates and suggested board members might be able to do something similar if the hiring rules are changed, giving the supervisors a better chance to get to know candidates and learn more about them.

Lease OK'd for northern county office

Among other actions, the board unanimously approved a lease agreement with the Town of Riverview to open a county office in the soon-to-be-built Riverview Community Center to serve the northern part of the county. The town approved the lease at its most recent meeting.

The lease is for 30 years, and either side can terminate it with two years' notice. The county will pay no rent but will cover the expenses it incurs in its use of the building, such as utilities, insurance and maintenance. The county also will hold the first option to buy the building if the town decides to sell it.

Among the county services that could be provided in the northern office are those provided by the sheriff’s office, health and human services, veterans services and treasurer, the agreement says.

