Oconto County committee set to vote this week on Fox Valley leader to be its next administrator

Richard Heath, the administrator of the Town of Algoma in Winnebago County, is set to become the next Oconto County administrator.

The county's Executive Committee has a meeting set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 to approve appointing Heath as the successor to Erik Pritzl, whose last day on the job was Wednesday.

Richard Heath, the then executive director of Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, Green Bay is seen in a 2012 photo.

"(Heath) has quite a bit of experience in the administrative field and local government, and some other facets that he has worked with over the years," County Board Chairman Alan Sleeter said. "We felt he was a good fit."

Health has been the administrator for the Town of Algoma since November 2019, according to his LinkedIn social media page.

Prior to that, he had roles in Northern Arizona University. He was the associate director of strategic partnerships for nearly two years, where he helped market and promote the university, and oversaw the day-to-day operations of the NAU Prescott Valley Campus as its campus executive director for a little more than a year.

Other jobs he lists are executive director of the Greater Prescott Regional Economic Partnership, a nonprofit organization that aims to attract new business into the region; executive director/economic development planner for the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission in Green Bay; and executive director of the Clark County Economic Development Corporation in Loyal.

Health lists his education as getting a master's degree in development studies from Ohio University and earning a bachelor's degree in social change and development from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Oconto County's Executive Committee interviewed three of the 13 applicants it received to become the next administrator. It had originally scheduled a fourth interview, but that candidate withdrew from the position ahead of the meeting.

The committee and Heath are still finalizing the contract, but Sleeter said he believes it will be a nonbinding five-year contract, where each side can separate with a 90-day notice.

The minutes of the Jan. 17 session of the Executive Committee says the county was going to make an offer of a salary of $127.315.50 to its recommended candidate.

"Oconto County government has many moving parts and we are really in good financial shape and the county board wants to keep it that way," Sleeter said. "I’m sure Mr. Heath will be part of that."

Pritzl resigned as Oconto County's second-ever administrator to become the director of Brown County Human Services, the position he held before taking the Oconto County post in January 2022.

Kevin Hamann served two decades as the county’s administrative coordinator before the job was changed to county administrator in 2021.

If the Executive Committee approves the employee agreement on Thursday, then the full county board will be asked to ratify the appointment during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 22.

Finance director Lisa Sherman is serving as interim county administrator until the new administrator takes over.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto County eyes Town of Algoma leader to be its next administrator