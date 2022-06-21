Oconto County judge dismisses charges against Suring superintendent over strip search of students

Editor's note: This story will be updated:

OCONTO – A judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal charges facing the Suring School District superintendent.

Judge Marc Hammer found there were insufficient facts in the criminal complaint to support the six counts of false imprisonment against Kelly Casper of Coleman.

Nearly 50 supporters of Casper in the gallery behind the defense table broke into applause at Hammer's decision.

Casper, 52, was charged Feb. 28 with allegedly confining the students Jan. 17 without authority so they could be strip searched for vaping products.

Casper was placed on paid administrative leave by the school board March 2.

In his motion to dismiss, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi of Madison asserted the students were “not genuinely restrained or confined” to a bathroom adjacent to the nurse’s offices and were taken there so the searches could be conducted privately. The motion also noted the state allows students to be removed from classrooms and confined.

District Attorney Edward Burke, when he announced the filing of the charges, said Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students. He said the children weren’t given a chance to call their parents before being confined to the bathroom and were only allowed to choose between a search conducted by Casper or a police officer.

In the criminal complaint, the six girls told an Oconto County Sheriff’s Office investigator similar stories about how they were taken into a bathroom in the nurse’s office and told to remove their clothing to their underwear. Two of the girls were allowed to keep their leggings on.

Before filing the false imprisonment charges on Feb. 28, Burke had evaluated whether charges could be filed over the searches, but ultimately determined they did not violate state law because the students’ private areas were not exposed.

One student, though, claimed her breasts had been exposed when she lifted or pulled her bra away from her body during the search.

The girls were between the ages of 14-17 at the time.

The searches turned up two vape cartridges. Another student admitted having a vape on her.

