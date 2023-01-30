Oconto County man accused of attempted murder with a spear sentenced to time served

OCONTO - A former Gillett resident who was accused of attempting to kill someone with a spear has been found guilty of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, but won't serve any additional jail time.

Joey J. VandeWettering, 60, was sentenced to time served — 270 days he was held in the Oconto County Jail prior to the hearing — on Wednesday by Kewaunee County Judge Jeffrey Wisnicky, who handled the case after VanderWettering requested a judge other than Oconto County Michael T. Judge.

VanderWettering pled no contest to recklessly endangering safety in exchange for a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide being dismissed. Also dismissed and read-in, which means the judge could still consider them during sentencing, were charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, threatening a law enforcement officer and battery.

Joey VandeWettering, 60, is seen during his preliminary hearing in Oconto County Circuit Court on June 29, 2022. On the monitor above him is Daniel McDermid of Oconto Falls, who VandeWettering is accused of attempting to kill during a May 1 incident in the town of Oconto Falls.

The charges date back to an incident on May 1, 2022, in the town of Oconto Falls where Daniel McDermid, accompanied by his his ex-wife, confronted VandeWettering believing he had property missing from a home he was being evicted from in the 7900 block of Konitzer Road.

The men argued and McDermid said he was struck twice by him, according to the criminal complaint.

McDermid backed away, and VanderWettering grabbed a piece of metal pipe, so McDermid did as well.

The ex-wife stepped between the men, and she and McDermid got back into their vehicle. As they were leaving, they saw VandeWettering take a shotgun from the RV where he was living, loaded or racked the gun and made comments they perceived as a threat, the complaint said.

They drove next door to a driveway connecting the two properties, and stopped so McDermid could reclaim tires he owned that were on a trike-style motorbike belonging to VandeWettering.

But VandeWettering approached with a “three-pronged spear,” made threatening comments and told them to move away, McDermid said.

McDermid said he and his ex-wife got back in the truck, but VandeWettering hit the front of the vehicle and the passenger side of the windshield, breaking it.

McDermid claimed he was trying to put the truck in reverse to get away, but it lurched forward, striking the trike.

VanderWettering then came to the driver’s side of the pickup and stabbed into the through the open driver’s window at McDermid, the complaint said. However, the spear went to the back of the seat.

McDermid attempted to speed away, but he heard a blast and “was struck by what he felt and law enforcement believes was a BB between his eyes” that had been fired by VandeWettering, according to Investigator Nick School of the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office. BBs also struck the driver’s side of the pickup.

After VandeWettering was taken into custody, he made comments that he should have shot at law enforcement and conducted “suicide by cop,” and threatened to shoot McDermid at the courthouse. The threat to officers was general, School added, except for one directed at a particular deputy.

VandeWettering still has upcoming court hearings in regards to charges of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, bail jumping and possessing drug paraphernalia in Shawano County court. An April 5 pretrial is scheduled.

