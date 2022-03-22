Oconto County man gets 20 years prison for sexually assaulting teen over two years

OCONTO – An Oconto County man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage relative over a two-year period was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

Jonathan M. Hanson, 41, will then serve another 10 years on extended supervision, Judge Michael T. Judge decided.

The victim disclosed the assaults, which occurred between September 2018 and October 2020 at Hanson’s then-residence in the town of Oconto Falls, during an interview on March 3, 2021.

Following that interview, Hanson was located at his then Suring residence and interviewed at the Suring Police station, where he was arrested after acknowledging sexual activity with the victim.

He was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, strangulation and suffocation, and physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm.

Hanson pleaded no contest in November to the first count, which requires there to be at least three violations of first- or second-degree sexual assault.

District Attorney Edward Burke said he recommended 15 years in prison, while Public Defender Bradley Schraven recommended 10 years.

As part of a plea agreement, the other two counts were considered by Judge at sentencing and dismissed.

Hanson received 383 days credit on his sentence for the time he spent jailed before the sentencing.

