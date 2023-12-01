Oconto County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of fatal truck crash as 22-year-old Gillett man

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the victim of a fatal Nov. 25 car crash as Connor Johnson, 22, of Gillett.

Johnson was driving a pickup truck traveling east on State 22 in the Town of Gillett near Old U Road when the truck entered the south ditch and overturned, Sheriff Todd Skarban said.

The department's accident report said the truck traveled through the ditch for approximately 135 feet after leaving the roadway before it struck a culvert and driveway causing it to go airborne. The truck was in the air for about 95 feet before it struck the ground and overturned an undetermined number of times.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and found Johnson deceased in front of the truck after being ejected during the crash.

Connor Johnson “was love and he spread that love wherever he went,” according to a GoFundMe set up by his brother, Cody Johnson.

Johnson’s obituary said he moved to Gillett in 2022 and described him as a lover of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, his pet chickens and cats, and cars. His survivors include his daughter, Chloe, and her mother, Tia Klein.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Social Bar & Grill, 108 N. Lake Ave. in Gillett, starting at 4 p.m.

