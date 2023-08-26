Oconto Falls woman convicted in 2021 shooting of police officer; next is to determine if she is mentally responsible

An Oconto Falls woman entered no-contest pleas Friday and was found guilty in an attack of an Oconto Falls police officer two years ago, but she still hopes to be found not liable due to her mental condition.

Alisha Kocken, 31, was convicted of attempted first-degree homicide, resisting an officer and causing bodily harm, battery to a police officer and disarming a peace officer, all felonies.

Officer Nicole Blaskowski went to Kocken’s apartment building on Aug. 6, 2021, after Kocken reported someone tried to kidnap her child. But when the officer arrived, the child was home with her mother.

According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Kocken became increasingly upset and irrational, grabbed Blaskowski by her hair, pulled her down to her knees and removed the officer’s holstered firearm.

Three shots were fired, one hitting a hallway wall, one striking the officer in her ballistic vest and the other grazing Blaskowski’s scalp above her right eye.

Blaskowski, then-34, was treated at a Green Bay hospital and released the next day. At the time, she’d been with the department for about a year but had 10 years of previous experience.

A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 21-27 in front of Oconto County Circuit Judge Michael T. Judge to determine whether the defendant was mentally responsible.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto Falls woman convicted in 2021 shooting of police officer