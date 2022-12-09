Oconto man charged with production of child pornography

A federal grand jury indicted 32-year-old Oconto man Rocky R. Sonkowsky on one count of production of child pornography on Dec. 6, the Department of Justice's Eastern District of Wisconsin announced Friday.

The indictment alleges that, sometime in late May or June 2021, Sonkowsky “employed and used a minor” for the purpose of creating a “visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

If convicted, Sonkowsky faces between 15 to 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. He's due back in court Dec. 14.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto man indicted for production of child pornography