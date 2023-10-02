Oconto man convicted of starting fire at state park through use of fireworks

A 20-year-old Oconto man served 23 days in jail ahead of his sentencing, but won't have to serve any more time for carelessly lighting fireworks and causing a fire that burned a field near the museum at Copper Culture State Park this summer.

Ethan Wykle pleaded guilty Sept. 26 under an agreement that had a charge of obstructing an officer dismissed, but read into the record. An Oconto police officer said Wykle lied to him about details of how the fire started.

The out-of-control grass fire started shortly after 6:30 p.m. July 31 at 260 Copper Culture Way and burned approximately 0.06 acres of field before it was extinguished.

After initially telling a different story, Wykle said after seeing the grass fire start he and three other men drove away from the park. The group returned after seeing the fire growing.

Wykle was also ordered by Oconto County Judge Jay Conley to not possess any fireworks during his year of probation, pay $463 in assorted court costs and have no contact with Owen Hansen while his case is proceeding.

Hansen, 18, of Oconto, is charged with obstructing an officer, as he is also accused of lying about details of how the fire started. His next court appearance, a pretrial conference, is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Two other men, a 23-year-old and a 22-year-old, were given municipal citations for obstruction in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto man convicted of starting fire with fireworks at state park