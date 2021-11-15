Oconto man gets over three years in prison for 5th, 6th drunken-driving convictions

OCONTO – An Oconto man was sentenced Friday to a total of 3½ years in prison for successive drunken-driving offenses.

David R. Smith, 54, was already on probation for his fourth charge of operating while intoxicated and a related perjury conviction when he was arrested for his fifth OWI in January 2019. He was released on extended supervision in April 2020 and was charged with his sixth OWI on May 16. Both incidents occurred in the city of Oconto.

“This has just happened too many times,” Judge Michael T. Judge told him. “And I have to respect the rights of the public, the safety of the public, the protection of the public, which also includes you.”

Judge noted that Smith had escaped prosecution for more serious drunken-driving offenses. He was charged with fifth-offense OWI in Marinette County in 2013, but that was reduced to reckless driving through a negotiated plea.

And inexplicably, when Smith was arrested for drunken driving in 2016 in Oconto County, he was charged with only his fourth offense — which is now a felony but at the time was a misdemeanor — instead of his fifth, which is a felony.

Defense attorney Jane Krueger Smith, in calling for a lighter sentence, said her client has already lost his home and car repair business due to foreclosure.

“Other than the drinking and driving, he’s a good person,” she said.

Judge waived fines for Smith but sentenced Smith to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision for the fifth OWI, and a consecutive term of two years in prison and two years of extended supervision for the sixth OWI. He also received a concurrent term of two years in prison and two years of extended supervision for felony bail jumping.

Judge gave Smith 120 days credit and made him eligible for the treatment program after serving two years of his sentence, which will start in May after the 2016 sentences are completed.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto man gets 3 1/2 years in prison for 5th, 6th OWIs