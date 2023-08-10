Oconto man sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for providing heroin that killed man

An Oconto man will serve 11½ years in prison for providing the drugs used in a fatal overdose.

Jason T. Lipp, 36, also will be on extended supervision for 10 years after his release, Oconto County Circuit Judge Michael T. Judge ordered on Tuesday.

Lipp was charged in the Aug. 2, 2020, death of a 54-year-old Oconto Falls man, who was found unconscious by his son in an Oconto Falls apartment building.

The son said his father had arranged to obtain heroin from Lipp earlier in the day and he came by to check on his father as his father had not contacted him.

An autopsy found the cause of death was found to be due a mixed drug intoxication, including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, duloxetine (which is used to treat depression, anxiety and nerve pain) and zolpidem (which is used to treat insomnia).

Authorities determined the victim had traded prescription medication with Lipp for the heroin.

The son removed the heroin from the scene and later traded it for methamphetamine, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The son died a few months later.

Lipp was arrested on April 19, 2021, and a search of his residence found a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including four separate chunks of heroin.

A jury trial was held on April 18-19, where two individuals testified that they had overdosed on heroin delivered by Lipp.

One of the individuals told officers Lipp subsequently told him, “I knew I shouldn’t have sold you some of that stuff, (an) old dude in Oconto died from it.”

Lipp received jail credit of 841 days toward his prison sentence. He also must pay $5,927.81 in restitution.

