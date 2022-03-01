Oconto man sentenced to 6 years in prison for repeated sexual assault of child

OCONTO – A former Oconto man was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for repeatedly touching a child's privates from 2015 to mid-2019.

Joshua L. Dickinson, 43, was convicted Nov. 5 by a jury after a two-day trial of repeated sexual assault of child. The maximum initial sentence is 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

The case came to the attention of Oconto Police in July 2019, when a Green Bay Police detective forwarded allegations that turned up during an investigation.

In an interview of the victim conducted by Willow Tree Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay, the girl said Dickinson touched her almost every time she was at his residence, according to the criminal complaint.

The touching occurred while she was 9 to 13 years old.

Some of the incidents happened while Dickinson was “playing games” in which she would pull her into the chair in which he was seated and grab her breasts. Other times she awoke to her buttocks being touched, the complaint said.

The charge was filed, and a warrant was issued, for Dickinson in late December 2019, but he didn’t make his initial appearance in court until early December 2020. After his arrest, Dickinson changed his address with the court to Portage.

At the trial, the victim testified about the incidents and said she didn’t report the sexual assaults because she was afraid that no one would believe her, said Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe. The girl said she was afraid of how her mother, who knew Dickinson, would react.

The girl, in a statement read to the court by victim/witness coordinator Rachel Race, asked Judge Michael T. Judge to sentence Dickinson to more prison time than the seven to nine years recommended by a probation agent.

“What he has done to me, I will never forget, and I have to live with this trauma for the rest of my life,” the girl said in the statement.

Saying Dickinson had expressed no concern for the victim, Rowe recommended 10 years in prison.

“There was no place she could go, no place she could turn, where she could feel safe from this person who was supposed to be protecting her,” Rowe said.

Defense attorney Brent DeBord recommended that Dickinson be sentenced to the mandatory five-year minimum prison term and a lengthier term of extended supervision, saying his client believed he could successfully complete it.

Judge said the girl is having emotional issues.

“Just like you going to prison will have a lifetime effect upon you and your family, so does what occurred to (her)… what occurred to her will affect her for the rest of her life also,” Judge said.

Judge also ordered Dickinson to serve five years on extended supervision after the prison term, for which he received 448 days jail credit.

Dickinson was also ordered to have no contact will minors unless approved by his probation agent, and complete sex offender treatment and registry requirements, and pay court cost and DNA surcharge totaling $538.

