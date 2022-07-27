OCPD release new details in death of Edmond police officer

The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer.

In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.

Later, the OCPD said the good Samaritan was identified.

OCPD also said preliminary blood tests from the arrested person, Jay Fite, show the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.

More testing is being performed, and the case remains under investigation.