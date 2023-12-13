OCPS adding new weapons detection system to several school campuses

Orange County Public Schools announced Tuesday that it’s launching a pilot program to test the use of a walk-through weapons detection system to screen every student and campus visitor.

The new technology will be installed at seven high schools, which district officials said were chosen at random.

Seven district high schools will soon implement the new system.

They include:

Wekiva HS

Boone HS

Horizon HS

Lake Nona HS

Evans HS

Timber Creek HS

Jones HS

The district said Wekiva High School will begin using the system on Monday, Dec. 18.

The other six schools will implement the new system in phases, from January through March.

Parents received specific information from students’ principals as to the exact date when the screenings will begin.

