OCPS is still looking to hire bus drivers and mechanics; offering bonuses and other perks
Orange County Public Schools Transportation Services is still looking to hire bus drivers and mechanics throughout the end of the year.
OCPS is offering hiring bonuses and other perks to attract new bus drivers and mechanics.
Until the end of the year, new hires are eligible for a $1,500 sign-on bonus and up to 20 years’ experience credit.
The starting wage for drivers is $16.65/hour.
New mechanics are paid starting at $17.07/hour.
Benefits include employee health insurance valued at $9,289, and up to $9,000 additional incentive pay in the first year, according to the district’s transportation services.
Jobs also include paid training for CDL license, retirement packages through the Florida Retirement System (FRS), uniform program and paid preemployment activities.
Those hired also do not work weekends or holidays.
There are seven work locations available for new hires in Orange County.
Interested applicants can attend one of the several transportation job fairs scheduled through December:
Monday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Pine Hills Compound, 5140 N. Pine Hills Rd. Orlando, FL 32808
Monday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Hanging Moss Compound, 6721 Hanging Moss Rd. Orlando, FL 32809
Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Eric Olson Compound, 2900 Bear Bryant Dr. Orlando, FL 32809
Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Hanging Moss Compound, 6721 Hanging Moss Rd. Orlando, FL 32809
