OCSO: 27-year-old man reported missing out of Holt identified as body found in Shoal River

DORCAS — The body of a man found along the Shoal River on April 11 has been identified as 27-year old Colby Wilcher, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Fishermen found his body south of the Shoal River Bridge off County Road 393 near Dorcas. The OCSO is investigating Wilcher's death as suspicious after an autopsy revealed he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Autopsy conducted: OCSO: Autopsy reveals man found dead on Shoal River suffered gunshot wound

Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies used a boat to recover a body along the Shoal River on April 11. The person has been identified as 27-year-old Colby Wilcher of Holt.

Wilcher was reported missing out of Holt by a family member Jan. 26, according to the OCSO. His last post on his Facebook account was Feb. 9.

Anyone with information on Wilcher is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application.

