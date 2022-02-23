OCSO arrests 10 men in undercover 'Operation Peek-a-Boo' targeting online child predators

SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 10 men in a recent undercover operation targeting online child predators.

Sheriff Eric Aden announced the arrests at a Tuesday press conference at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Shalimar.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Peek-a-Boo,” spanned over the past two weeks, with suspects traveling from across the Florida Panhandle to meet undercover officers who they allegedly believed were minors ranging from 11 to 14 years old.

“Child predators commonly seek young children using online social media platforms for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with these minors,” Aden said. “These people won’t stop at anything. Oftentimes they will pretend to be a child.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announces the arrest of 10 men during a press conference Tuesday that stemmed from an investigation by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit dubbed "Operation Peek-A-Boo." Aden said more arrests are expected.

OCSO Sgt. Joe Gordon was among 16 investigators who were involved in the operation. Gordon communicated directly with the suspects for hours and in some cases, weeks. Arrest reports detail the conversations, with many suspects reportedly using graphic and sexual language.

“The conversations are very much led by the suspects that you see upon the screen,” Gordon said. “They are the ones that lead the conversations on and the investigators just chat with them. We know what we’re looking for. It can be weeks long, months long conversation sometimes.”

The suspects range in age from 20 to 69, with some traveling from as far as Escambia and Bay counties. Charges include attempted sexual assault, traveling to meet a minor, solicitation of a minor and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

The men arrested were: Timothy Dewayne Newby, Marlon Shane Butterworth, Neftali Mauricio Morales Calderon, Daniel Lee Johnson, Herbert Andrew Schmidt, Juan Gabriel Morales Santiago, Albert Leonardo Vazquez Cervantes, Cecil Andrew Rowell, Taylor Shane Newman and Draven Allen Setterberg.

"Operation Peek-A-Boo" by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office's cybercrimes division recently resulted in the arrest of these 10 individuals who authorities say believed they were chatting online with minors. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said more arrests are expected to come from the operation.

One of the suspects, Daniel Johnson, was previously arrested in Leon County during the same type of operation. Officials did not know why Johnson had been released from jail at the time of the press conference.

Ten to 15 additional charges are pending on other offenders who reportedly solicited an undercover officer they believed to be a minor. Aden said investigators are working to obtain more information to move forward with charges in those cases.

“We may not have had enough information to go forward with charges at that immediate time that we closed the operation, but we do a lot of cleanup afterwards to be able to build the case to get the rest of them,” he said.

The operation is the second in Northwest Florida within recent weeks. A multi-agency investigation led by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in early February resulted in the arrests of 12 men accused of seeking out children for sexual activity.

Aden said the OCSO ICAC unit is constantly working to make arrests in cyber crimes and conducts undercover operations periodically. The agency added additional investigators to the ICAC unit this year and plans to continue to expanding it.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced Tuesday that 10 men were arrested stemming from an investigation by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit dubbed "Operation Peek-A-Boo." Aden said more arrests are expected.

“We’re going to continue to be proactive. The sad thing is, Walton County did this a couple of weeks ago and arrested 12,” Aden said. “We could do this over and over again. It’s a manpower-intensive operation. It takes a lot of people on board.”

The Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and interactions on gaming systems. Aden said gaming systems are the number one way suspects spark up conversations with minors. Some will spend months “grooming” victims, he said.

“These are real dangers out there. I’ve had to have these conversations with my own children,” Aden said. “What might start out as an innocent game on YouTube, the next thing you know, they are talking to an adult that they think is a child.”

