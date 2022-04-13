OCSO: Autopsy reveals man found dead on Shoal River suffered gunshot wound

DORCAS —- An examination of a partially decomposed body found along the Shoal River revealed the victim suffered a single gunshot wound, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

A group of fishermen found the man's body tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River Bridge near Dorcas on Monday afternoon. Deputies had to travel to the scene by boat to investigate.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies used a boat to recover a man's partially decomposed body along the Shoal River on Monday. An autopsy conducted Wednesday revealed the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound. The Sheriff's Office has not released the man's identity.

A positive identification has been made, but the OCSO has not released the man's name at this time. Investigators are treating the death as suspicious based on the results of Wednesday's autopsy, the OCSO said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Body found on Shoal River being investigating as suspicious death