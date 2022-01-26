OCSO deputies investigating shots fired in FWB, three arrested after high speed pursuit

FORT WALTON BEACH — Three people were arrested Tuesday night after deputies responding to shots fired were led on a high speed chase north to Crestview.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots being fired from multiple cars on Bear Road north of Racetrack Road about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to an OCSO news release.

A high-speed pursuit ended with the arrest of three people in Crestview on Tuesday night. Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies were responding to shots fired in Fort Walton Beach when the chase began.

Deputies spotted an orange Mitsubishi matching a witness' description of a vehicle involved in the shoot fleeing the area and attempted a traffic stop on Racetrack Road.

The driver, later identified as Jamall Ferguson, 30, of Fort Walton Beach, reportedly sped off and a 9 mm handgun was tossed out the passenger window.

The handgun was later found in a parking lot during a search of the vehicle pursuit’s path, according to Ferguson’s arrest report. Deputies pursued the vehicle for about 23 miles north toward Crestview.

During the pursuit, Ferguson reportedly reached speeds of more than 110 mph and drove into oncoming traffic. Deputies used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires and forced the car off the road on South Ferdon Boulevard.

Ferguson then got out of the driver’s seat and was taken into custody, the report said.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, driving with a suspended license, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

According to his arrest report, Ferguson admitted to being present during the shooting but denied being involved. During a search of the car, deputies reportedly found a spent 9 mm shell casing on the front passenger floorboard.

A passenger in the car, Martayvais Sorey, 28, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence and tampering with evidence.

A second passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant of failure to appear for a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The OCSO’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

