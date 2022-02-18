OCSO deputies find lethal amount of fentanyl, 91 grams of meth during Destin traffic stop

DESTIN — Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday night after a K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies later found a lethal amount of fentanyl and several grams of meth and oxycodone pills in the vehicle, according to an OCSO news release.

Deputies spotted a white pickup truck with Illinois tags going 48 mph in a 35 mph zone in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 about 9:30 p.m. A traffic stop was initiated near the Marler Bridge in Destin.

An OCSO K-9 Unit arrived and conducted a free air sniff around the outside of the car. The K-9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, according to the OCSO.

During a search, deputies located 87 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of fentanyl, and two bags containing a total of 102 oxycodone pills.

The drugs were found under the front passenger seat, where 44-year-old Willie Carter of Fort Walton Beach was sitting, according to his arrest report.

Local law enforcement officials have attributed drugs laced with fentanyl to a “dramatic increase” in overdoses in Okaloosa County. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department reporting a 65% increase in overdose calls last year.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to be lethal. Drugs like heroin, opioids and marijuana are commonly laced with fentanyl, according to police.

During Thursday's traffic stop, another 4 grams of meth and a bag containing 66 oxycodone pills were found in a purse belonging to Lace Melvin, 31, of Destin, according to her arrest report. Melvin was a passenger in the back of the car.

Deputies also found two glass pipes with residue and several clear plastic bags with residue during their search.

Melvin and Carter were charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carter faces additional charges for trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in meth.

Melvin faces an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

