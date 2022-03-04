OCSO deputies recognized for apprehending murder suspect minutes after December stabbing

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Deputies Niklas Mlynarski (not pictured), James Atkins (left) and Shane Bininger were recognized for their quick work that resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a December homicide in Destin within minutes of the incident.

DESTIN — Three Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recognized this week for their quick work that resulted in the arrest of a suspect in a December homicide within minutes of the incident.

Deputies Niklas Mlynarski, James Atkins and Shane Bininger were presented with Certificates of Commendation for their actions. Each responded in different capacities after a 36-year-old man was stabbed outside Lucky’s Rotten Apple in Destin on Dec. 15.

The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jerrish Stephens of St. Petersburg, fled from the area, according to the OCSO. Mlynarski arrived at Lucky's within 2 minutes of the initial 911 call about 1 a.m. and found the victim with a deep laceration to his neck.

Mlynarski immediately began attending to the victim with chest compressions and other aid while simultaneously gathering suspect information from witnesses to give to responding patrol units.

The victim reportedly gave a description of the suspect before he died at the scene. Minutes later, Atkins spotted Stephens, who reportedly matched the suspect’s description, on U.S. Highway 98 near the parking lot of the Village Inn.

Atkins confronted Stephens and began chasing him after he took off, according to the OCSO. He then detained Stephens at gunpoint while waiting for backup units to arrive.

Meanwhile, Bininger learned a woman was possibly involved in the incident. She and Stephens had reportedly rented a room at the Village Inn.

The woman was located and detained, and a search warrant turned up narcotics in the room. Stephens was arrested and has been charged with murder.

Sheriff Eric Aden praised the quick work of the deputies in a YouTube video posted the day of the incident.

“It was great police work. It was textbook,” Aden said. “The way you could possibly draw up trying to solve a violent crime that quickly, it happened last night.”

