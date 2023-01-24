CROCKERY TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred in Crockery Township on Monday, Jan. 23.

Deputies responded to a home on 120th Avenue in Crockery Township around 10:45 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they determined a 41-year-old man who lived at the home had been shot once in the abdomen.

The man, identified as Keith Gardner, was transported to a Muskegon-area hospital where he later died.

Investigation shows a single shot was fired during a domestic situation at the home. No one else was injured during the incident. Two teenage children and Gardner’s spouse were home at the time of the shooting.

OCSO said no arrests have been made and no suspects remain outstanding. Investigators continue to “establish the details that led up to the shooting” and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information should contact the OCSO at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or mosotips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: OCSO investigating after fatal shooting Monday in Crockery Township