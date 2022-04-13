OCSO investigating reports of shots fired at car near Newcastle Drive in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired at a car near Newcastle Drive.

Deputies responded to the area of Newcastle Drive and Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to the OCSO. A possible armed suspect was believed to be in the area.

As a precaution, the OCSO asked that residents in surrounding neighborhoods lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately at 850-651-7400.

No further information was available Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

