OCSO investigating 'suspicious activity' after 11-year-old approached by man at Destin bus stop

DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of suspicious activity near a school bus stop Monday morning.

Interpreters were working Monday to get all of the information from the victim, who does not speak English, according to the OCSO. The initial report indicated the 11-year-old girl was approached by a man about 8:15 a.m. near Beach and Sandalwood drives.

Crossing guard rescues student: Crestview crossing guard pulls student to safety seconds before truck speeds through crosswalk

In DeFuniak Springs: Homeless man arrested after allegedly grabbing child at DeFuniak Springs preschool

The man reportedly got out of a four-door white car, tried to talk to her and made her afraid. Another white car with two men inside also was stopped in the area at the time.

According to the OCSO, the girl was not touched by anyone.

Deputies are investigating the incident as "suspicious activity" as they gather information. The OCSO encourages parents to have talks with their children about safety around strangers and what to do in the event they feel uncomfortable.

"The Sheriff's Office has been outstanding in its support of the School District anytime there's been a concern for student safety walking to the school bus," Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said in a statement Monday.

Chambers said all Okaloosa County school buses are equipped with radios that allow for immediate communication with the school's transportation department, which can contact law enforcement should the need arise.

"Student safety is our top priority both at school and at our bus stops," he said. "We encourage students who walk to school or walk to a bus stop to walk with a friend or a group and be aware of their surroundings and not to interact with strangers while they are walking."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: OCSO investigating 'suspicious activity' at Destin bus stop