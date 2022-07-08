OCSO searching for man who allegedly robbed three men at knifepoint behind Destin Circle K

DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were allegedly robbed at knifepoint behind a Circle K convenience store Thursday night.

The victims, who range in age from 18 to 36, told deputies they were hanging out behind the convenience store at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive in Destin when a white car pulled up, according to an OCSO news release.

Teen shot, killed during robbery in FWB: Police: 2 teens allegedly shot, killed 18-year-old at FWB Rec Center during armed robbery

Miramar Beach armed robbery: 'A gun fight': OCSO arrests two suspects that stole over $34K from Circle K, shot at deputies

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were allegedly robbed at knifepoint Thursday night behind a Circle K convenience store in Destin.

A man wearing a black mask reportedly got out of the passenger-side door with a knife and demanded money. The victims said he took their cellphones, two wallets and cash before leaving.

The suspect was described as short and possibly white or Hispanic. He was wearing black pants and a gray long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips Mobile application.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Three men robbed at knifepoint behind Circle K in Destin, OSCO reports