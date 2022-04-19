OCSO searching for two men who escaped after armed robbery at Tom Thumb in Crestview

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two masked men who reportedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday.

The clerk said the two men walked into the Tom Thumb at 802 Ferdon Blvd. N. in Crestview about 30 minutes after midnight, according to an OCSO news release.

One of the men, described as a Black man dressed in all black and wearing a surgical mask, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The other person, who appeared to be a white man wearing a mask, was believed to be acting as the lookout, the OCSO reported.

The men reportedly got a small amount of money and took personal items from the clerk before they ran out to a dark Jeep Cherokee and took off.

Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputies later spotted the suspects’ vehicle in Milton, but the men bailed from the Jeep and managed to escape, according to the OCSO.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application.

