OCSO tracks, arrests man who allegedly kidnapped woman at gunpoint in Walton County

DESTIN — A 21-year-old man was arrested by Walton County sheriff’s deputies Sunday after he reportedly held a woman at gunpoint and ordered her to get into his car.

Deputies received a “Be on the Look Out” from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shortly after midnight regarding an armed kidnapping that happened just across the county line in Destin, according to the WCSO.

According to several witnesses, the man, identified as David Chambers of Stone Mountain, Georgia, reportedly pulled a handgun and held it to the chest of the victim while making her get into his car.

According to the OCSO, the incident was believed to be domestic violence-related. Deputies tracked the location of the vehicle using the victim’s phone and relayed the information to deputies in Walton County.

At some point during the drive from Okaloosa to Walton county, the victim reportedly tried to get the gun away from Chambers and the firearm discharged into the dashboard.

No one was injured, according to the WCSO. The suspect then pulled over near a Taco Bell in Miramar Beach to check the vehicle after the gunshot. Deputies responded and quickly took Chambers into custody. The victim was safely recovered.

Chambers was taken to the Walton County Jail, where he was being held on a $2,500 bond for grand theft of a firearm. The OCSO will be charging Chambers with kidnapping.

