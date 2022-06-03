OCSO working officer-involved shooting on Okaloosa Island after report of man with machete

OKALOOSA ISLAND — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has reported that deputies were investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a man armed with a machete.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday morning after responding to a call at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island regarding a man armed with a machete.

Deputies responded to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday morning after receiving a call regarding a disturbance involving a "man armed with a machete," the OCSO said in a Facebook post.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt. No details of the suspect's injuries were immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details will be released later, according to the OCSO.

