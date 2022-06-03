OCSO working officer-involved shooting on Okaloosa Island after report of man with machete
OKALOOSA ISLAND — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has reported that deputies were investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a man armed with a machete.
Report crime online: You can now go online to report vandalism, theft in Okaloosa County. Here's how it works.
Do you have any information?: OCSO renews call for tips in Shoal River death being investigated as homicide
Deputies responded to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday morning after receiving a call regarding a disturbance involving a "man armed with a machete," the OCSO said in a Facebook post.
No law enforcement personnel were hurt. No details of the suspect's injuries were immediately available.
This is a developing story. More details will be released later, according to the OCSO.
This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Officer-involved shooting reported at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island