October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here’s how Sacramento can help survivors | Opinion

Safety should be a given for all of us. Too many Black women do not have this basic protection. Instead, systemic racism that sadly pervades our society to this day has left our community to endure different, intersecting forms of domestic and gun violence that reinforce and promote inequality.

Having over 10 years of experience in the social work realm and leading an organization that aims to strengthen the wellness of Black families in Sacramento, I’ve seen the effects of this inequity first-hand. I know one thing for certain: Our community deserves better.

In the Black community, domestic violence and gun violence coincide at extremely alarming rates. The ripple effects of both can be felt particularly among Black women. They are three times more likely to die as a result of intimate partner abuse than white women. I know this issue can be hard to hear or talk about, but with this growing crisis — and with October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month — it’s time we talk about it.

Throughout my career, I have been given opportunities to work directly with survivors of physical, sexual or psychological abuse by a romantic partner (also referred to as intimate partner violence) and help them achieve safety and healing. From sitting with survivors and helping them fill out forms to making copies of important documents needed for protection, such as like the California court system’s Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, and finding domestic violence shelters so survivors can have a night of peace, I shepherded them as they searched for support.

Opinion

Although this work is rewarding, my help has only a temporary impact on those I serve. My colleagues and I who are working to support survivors have to combat a culture of silence within communities. We face a culture under-reporting domestic violence, a decreased use of supportive services and limited conversations and awareness of the very issue. This all stems from living in a society that does not yet treat Black people as equals, promoting a devastating culture of isolation.

The shame, guilt, stigma and fear of appearing weak or being perceived as someone who goes against the community is a pressure too many Black women feel when seeking safety. This leaves the survivors having to handle the lasting impacts of their own abuse on their own. That is not right.

Survivors should be able to live in safe communities, but instead they live in silence and fear.

If we want to change our community, we need to start by standing together. We can all play a role in ensuring the voices of survivors are heard and have the power to seek the help we need. We can have more conversations within our community to help de-stigmatize seeking help. By increasing awareness and education around domestic violence and supportive services, we can better support friends and family members who are experiencing violence.

Support and healing can mean different things to different people. No matter what it looks like, anyone in a dangerous situation should know that they’re not alone. Our community should be a safe space where Black people, women in particular, are empowered to seek protection and thrive and know that there are resources available to achieve this goal. Legal pathways such as the domestic violence restraining order exist and can be useful tools for people looking for protection from violent situations. But this is not the only help available. Free and culturally informed resources and services are available, and providers specializing in domestic and/or gun violence are ready and willing to help.

These resources are an important start to a survivor’s journey to safety and freedom. I know because I have shared these tools and seen the relief survivors feel when they know they have help. California is beginning to bring relief to survivors by improving systems meant to support communities experiencing violence. But more work needs to be done. We must continue pushing state policy makers and leaders to expand access and knowledge of culturally responsive resources for those that need them most.

Chenee Robinson is a licensed social worker and Sacramento resident.