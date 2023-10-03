October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Oct. 3—GREENSBURG — For the month of October, New Directions is encouraging Decatur County residents to decorate their porches with purple lights to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The month of October has been designated Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates, social services and survivors of abuse and their loved ones bond together to mourn lives lost to domestic violence during the "Purple Porch Project."

New Directions is distributing purple light bulbs for use on porches to show support for those who have experienced domestic violence.

In 2022, more than 200 purple light bulbs turned Decatur County light lavender, but ND Director Kelly Wampler wants to see the town in a bright shade of deep purple.

"Last year, there were businesses who installed purple light bulbs, and the courthouse tower turned purple. This year, I would love to see all of Broadway Street turn purple," she said.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month evolved from the first Day of Unity observed in October 1981 by the National Coalition against Domestic Violence.

In October 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed. That same year the first national toll-free hotline was launched. In 1989, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month Commemorative Legislation was passed by the U.S. Congress.

In 1989, Congress passed Public Law 101-112, officially designating October of that year as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, approximately 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.

The number of women who were murdered by current or ex-male partners between 2001 and 2012 was 11,766, or nearly twice the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan and Iraq in the same time frame.

To participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Purple Porch Project, go to mynewdirections.square.site. Bulbs will be available at the New Directions shelter, and New Directions teens will be handing out purple bulbs at GCHS home basketball games. For a donation, New Directions teens will install a purple light bulb on your porch for you.

"Domestic violence does occur in Greensburg, and whether you're a survivor, you've witnessed it or are concerned for a loved one that might be going through it, show your concern and support by burning a purple porch light," Wampler said.

Contact the New Directions at 812-662-8223 or order online or visit www.mynewdirections.org.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.