Oct. 7—October is Fire Prevention Month and next week (Oct. 8-14) is Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week is observed yearly to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This fire killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned over 2,000 acres of land.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it our country's longest-running public health observance. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education to decrease casualties caused by fires drastically.

"October is Fire Prevention Month," said Athens Fire Marshal Lance West. "The Athens Fire Department will visit several schools and daycare centers to spread the word about fire prevention."

The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is Cooking Safety. Watch this page for simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe when cooking.