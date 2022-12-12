October gunshot wound claims life of Macon’s 68th homicide victim of 2022

A 48-year-old Macon man who was critically wounded in an incident in southwest Macon in early October died Monday at a local hospital.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said the victim, Craig Page, was shot in his left leg in an incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road in the wee hours of Oct. 3.

Details of that episode were not immediately known, but sheriff’s officials at the time said deputies answered a call about a person “down in the roadway” there and found Page shot in his left leg.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, officials said.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the October shooting, which happened a block west of Pio Nono Avenue near Walker Road, was still being investigated.

Page’s death marks the county’s 68th homicide of 2022.