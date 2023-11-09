October new home sales nearly double compared to 2022

Nov. 8—Despite mortgage rates hitting nearly 8%, the North State Building Industry Association (BIA) reported above average new home sales in October this year, which were nearly double the number of sales in October 2022.

Between all new home sales in the Sacramento region reported by BIA members, the most sales during October were recorded in Roseville, Folsom and Elk Grove, with the majority priced between $500,000 and $750,000. Yuba County recorded a total of 24 new home sales, 18 of which were recorded in Plumas Lake. There were no new homes sold by BIA members in Sutter County in October, the report said.

This year, the BIA reported 421 new home sales for October. This was down 13% from September which officials said is normal as sales typically peak in March and gradually fall off each month through December before the new-home buying season picks up in January.

Year over year, new home sales were up 94% from October 2022 and 12% above the monthly average of 376.

"These continuing strong sales are driven in large part by the fact that a wide variety of new homes are available to buy while the existing-home inventory remains extremely tight," BIA Political Director and Senior Policy Advisor Chris Norem said in a statement. "In addition, many builders are offering incentives such as mortgage buy-downs that existing home sellers cannot. These incentives can easily save buyers thousands of dollars a year in their mortgage payments."