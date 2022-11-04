October jobs report is out today. Live updates on unemployment rate, predictions and more.

Today the government will reveal how many jobs U.S. employers added in October. It'll provide a fresh look into the health of the labor market and give hints at how close a potential recession is.

The jobs report for September showed that U.S. employers added a solid 263,000 positions. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%. That gave the Federal Reserve the "all clear" to pass another 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday.

Raising interest rates is the ultimate balancing act for the central bank. It's intentionally trying to dampen consumer and business demand to get inflation under control. But the ramifications of the rate increases can also force employers to lay off workers.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that unemployment will likely go up as the Fed continues its fight against inflation.

Follow along for our live coverage:

Jobs report release time

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the October jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Twitter layoffs

Twitter is expected to announce massive layoffs today, according to several reports. This comes after Elon Musk took over Twitter and become its CEO. Around 3,750 workers are expected to be impacted by layoffs, half of its current workforce, according to The Verge.

Amazon and Apple stock

Both Amazon and Apple announced hiring pauses yesterday. Both stocks are up more than 1% in premarket trading.

Amazon's hiring pause is for all corporate roles while Apple's is only for jobs outside of research and development.

Is a recession inevitable in 2023?: Here's what experts are saying.

Good news is wages are rising: Unfortunately, that may also be bad news. Here's why.

Layoff news

Even though the labor market is relatively strong right now, there are some cracks. Tech companies in particular are experiencing challenges. On Thursday, Lyft and payment processing company, Stripe, announced plans to cut 13% and 14% of their workforces, respectively, CNBC reported.

Story continues

Worker productivity: Could a boost to it fix high inflation, weak growth and labor shortages?

Work from home: Could refusing to return to office mean a layoff? Job market's shifting tide may change the rules.

Why is the jobs report so important?

One of the reasons the jobs report is so important is because the Federal Reserve factors it heavily into its decisions on interest rates. Since the jobs market is fairly strong despite the growing prospect of a recession, the Fed is able to raise interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation without worrying that it will lead to a spike in unemployment. But that could change as the central bank imposes more rate hikes.

What does the jobs report indicate?

The jobs report is one of the best indicators of the state of the labor market. Besides the headline unemployment rate, the report is a goldmine of data for economists, investors and policymakers. It indicates how many people stopped looking for jobs or stopped working, how much workers across a wide range of industries are earning and where hiring is occurring most among other information.

When is the next jobs report?

The next jobs report will come out on Friday, December 2. It will cover November employment trends.

The Vix

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, a market indicator of expected volatility over the next 30 days, is up slightly ahead of the jobs report. It recently hit a near 6-week low indicating that investors are less uncertain about the market outlook.

Dow futures

Ahead of the jobs report, futures traded for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are edging higher. This comes on the heels of Wednesday's heightened volatility resulting from the Fed's decision to hike interest rates by an additional 75 basis points.

Meanwhile, the Dow experienced its best October on record with its 14% gain. That was also its best month since 1976.

October's jobs report is due Friday.

What is the current unemployment rate?

The current unemployment rate is 3.5%.

Jobs report predictions

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the jobs report to show that U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs last month. They're also forecasting that the unemployment rate will rise from 3.5% to 3.6%.

Hiring reaches a turning point: Should bosses hire now or see if a recession hits the economy?

What to avoid, what to buy?: How to financially prepare for 2023 — in case of recession.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jobs report today: Live updates on stock market, unemployment news