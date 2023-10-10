The best October Prime Day AirPods deals for 2023

There's no shortage of headphones and earbuds on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day, and included among them are Apple's AirPods. Whether you're thinking ahead and picking up a pair as a holiday gift for a loved one, you need to replace an aging pair of your own buds, or are just diving into Apple's eco system for the first time, AirPods are some of the best options out there for iPhone users. These are the best deals we found on AirPods for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

Apple AirPods Pro

The second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C have dropped to $189 for Prime Day, which is a new record low. Apple made a ton of small but noticeable improvements to these models, so now they have better sound quality, noise cancelation and Transparecy Mode. There remains no competition if you have an iPhone and live within the Apple ecosystem — these are the best earbuds to get if you fall into that category.

The latest Pro earbuds have the same design as the previous version, and that's because most of the changes are on the inside. Like other AirPods, the AirPods Pro have Apple's H1 chip, which enables most of the iOS and macOS-specific features.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple's third-gen AirPods are on sale for TK right now. These buds are leaps and bounds better than their precedessor, with big improvements in sound quality, battery life and overall comfort. While they lack ANC, they are a good option for any Apple lover who just wants a reliable pair of wireless earbuds.

These AirPods also have Apple's H1 chip inside, which enables features like hands-free Siri access. Apple also brought down features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ here, so they do have a more advanced edge than some other earbuds in the same price range.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen)

The second-generation AirPods have dropped to $89 for Prime Day, which is close to their record-low price. These earbuds are a bit old at this point, but if you have less than $100 to send and want a pair that work seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices, they fit the bill. They fit similarly to Apple's EarPods and they have decent wireless range, but we ultimately recommend spending a tad bit more and getting the 3rd-gen AirPods if you can afford them.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's high-end AirPod Max headphones are on sale for TK right now. While there are better wireless headphones out there at prices that won't empty your wallet, the AirPods Max are good for Apple lovers and those who want a comfortable yet unique design, excellent sound quality and good battery life. And since they cost $550 normally, it's always better to wait until they're on discount like they are now to buy them.

