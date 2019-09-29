October to start with near-record heat in northeastern US before temperatures plunge

As the calendar flips to October, it will feel more like the middle of summer in the northeastern United States. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say this will be summer's last gasp.

It's still too early to abandon shorts and short sleeves or remove air conditioning units just yet.

The hot air that has been baking the Southern states for weeks will surge northeastward from Monday to Wednesday, bringing a resurgence of high temperatures in the 80s and 90s F. Such temperatures are 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above the rapidly falling normal highs at this point in the year.

An uptick in humidity will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures several degrees above these marks.

The heat will first surge into the Ohio Valley on Monday, before overtaking the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday. Wednesday is likely to be the hottest day of the warm surge for some Interstate-95 cities.

"Record highs will be in jeopardy for many areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

Indianapolis; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Charleston, West Virginia; New York City; Baltimore; and Washington, D.C., are just a few of the places where new record highs may be stamped in the history books during the first half of this week.

Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are two cities where records from the late 1800s could be rewritten.

Schools that lack air conditioning may dismiss early during the summery surge.

Residents are reminded to take the necessary precautions in the heat to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses. These include limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the peak heating of the day, drinking plenty of water and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave pets or children in a sealed vehicle for even a short amount of time.

The warmup will be limited across northern New York and central and northern New England Tuesday into Wednesday with periods of rain and thunder expected, according to Roys.

Some of this rain will eventually reach the mid-Atlantic late in the week, with a dramatic shift in the weather pattern expected to follow.

"Big changes are on tap for the end of the week as a strong cold front gradually pushes through the mid-Atlantic and ushers in a true taste of fall," AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

This cold front is expected to bring an end to the seemingly endless summer that the Northeast experienced through the month of September.

"High temperatures on Friday may be confined to the 50s across New England and the low to mid-70s farther south," Elliott said.

There is the potential for a widespread frost to occur over interior areas as the chilly air settles in by the first weekend of October.

"The growing season may come to an end with the arrival of the chilly air," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The crisp air and return of sunshine on Saturday is likely to create ideal conditions for favorite fall activities, such as college football games, pumpkin and apple picking and leaf peeping.