October trial date set in Alexandria homicide case

An Alexandria man among three people charged in a 2021 homicide has had a trial date set for October.

Samuel Lee Traylor IV was 17 at the time of the March 23, 2021, shooting in the 1700 block of Thornton Court. He was arrested along with two others, 19-year-old Jaylon Sampson and 20-year-old Ja'Tavius Shamar Lotts.

Traylor, who since has turned 18, is being tried as an adult in the case.

Velton Daniel Newman, 49, was the victim.

All three were indicted on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery by a Rapides Parish grand jury a month after the shooting.

On Wednesday, he was in the 9th Judicial District Court with his attorney, Michael Brewer for a pretrial conference.

Brewer and Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Charles Johnson told Judge Mary Lauve Doggett they were working to resolve the case, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

Traylor's trial was set for Oct. 24.

In another case, a Colfax man who pleaded guilty in Grant Parish last year on rape and kidnapping charges was in court in Rapides Parish for a similar case against him.

Justin Grant Walters, 59, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree kidnapping in October 2021 just before his trial was to begin.

He was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor on each count. But Walters also was indicted on rape and second-degree kidnapping charges in an unrelated Rapides case from 2015.

His pretrial conference was continued until Oct. 20.

