October trial scheduled for former Keystone professor charged with aggravated assault

Jun. 9—A former assistant professor at Keystone College is tentatively scheduled for trial in October on counts he held a woman against her will and ran a knife across her hand.

Scranton police filed charges against Stavros Triantafyllidis, 34, on Feb. 16 following a complaint made by Caroline Millen, his girlfriend at the time, Scranton Patrolman Robert Stelmak said in a criminal complaint.

Triantafyllidis worked as an assistant professor of sports and recreation management at Keystone. College spokesman Fran Calpin said Friday that Triantafyllidis is "no longer employed" with the school as of Feb. 16. His profile was scrubbed from the school's website.

College officials asked Triantafyllidis to leave the campus the day of the alleged assault, according to police. Officers arrested him when he went to file a police report claiming he was harassed at work.

Triantafyllidis, of 800 James Ave., Scranton, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and criminal mischief. He waived his right to challenge the charges at a preliminary hearing March 8, court records show.

Triantafyllidis is free after posting bond on $75,000 bail. A trial is scheduled Oct. 2 before Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse.

Attorney Frank McCabe, who is representing Triantafyllidis, declined to comment.

According to an affidavit by Stelmak, Millen reported Triantafyllidis threatened to kill her after she told him to go to sleep because she woke to him watching movies at a loud volume at 4 a.m. He choked her as she packed to leave.

She managed to get up and she tried to get away, according to the affidavit. He jammed the door handle of the apartment so she could not leave.

She tried to calm him down and he pulled out a knife with a 6-inch blade. He "ran" the blade along her hand and threatened to kill her.

Eventually, Triantafyllidis left and Millen made a report to police.

Triantafyllidis wanted to make a report as well, claiming he had been harassed.

Instead, Stelmak and Cpl. Justin Butler escorted him to a holding cell.

