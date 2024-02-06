Octogenarian avoids maximum sentence in 2018 shooting death of daughter's boyfriend

Feb. 5—A nephew of 85-year-old Ben Noverto Martinez, convicted in October of second-degree murder, asked a judge for mercy and leniency Monday, arguing a maximum sentence would be a "life sentence or a death sentence" for the elderly man.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington sentenced Martinez to seven years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his daughter's boyfriend, Thomas Trujillo.

Martinez took the stand in his murder trial, telling jurors he had invited Trujillo, 57, to sleep in his guest room at the end of an evening of heavy drinking with his daughter and a neighbor. He said he awoke in the morning to find Trujillo dead on the living room floor.

Trujillo was shot once in the chest and twice in the back. Martinez's gun was lying next to his body.

According to a statement of probable cause, Martinez's brother walked into the house early that morning and found Martinez crying in the kitchen.

The brother told police he asked Martinez what had happened, and Martinez responded, "To be honest, I don't know!" the statement said.

Martinez has maintained that story for the past five years and stuck to it Monday. He told the court he didn't know what happened that night and described Trujillo as a good friend.

"We got along well, and I have no remembrance as to why it happened and if it happened," Martinez said tearfully. "I don't think it was me."

Defense attorney Stephen Aarons suggested at Martinez's trial someone else might have committed the crime. He also raised doubts about whether the law enforcement investigation was thorough.

Prosecutors called the case one of "simple math": With only the two men present in the house that night, only Martinez could have killed Trujillo.

The state had charged Martinez with first-degree murder, but jurors convicted him of second-degree murder in October, rejecting the idea Martinez had planned the killing. The jury also found him guilty of tampering with evidence because he had wiped the fingerprints off his gun before placing it by Trujillo's body.

Assistant District Attorney David McElroy asked the court to give Martinez the maximum sentence on all charges — 15 years for the murder charge and three years for tampering — and to apply a one-year firearm sentencing enhancement, which would have led to a 19-year sentence for Martinez.

McElroy argued against age-based leniency, noting "the age of the finger that pulled the trigger did not matter to Tom Trujillo. It didn't matter if the finger that pulled that trigger three times was 80 or 18. As far as Tom Trujillo was concerned, it didn't matter. He was murdered."

Trujillo's daughter also asked the court to sentence Martinez to the maximum. Her life has never been the same since her father's death, she said, describing him as "a gentle, kind, hardworking, funny, talented and generous man."

Ellington gave Martinez the maximum sentence — 15 years for murder, three years for tampering and one for the firearm enhancement — but suspended 12 years, leaving Martinez with seven more to serve.

Martinez, who was out of custody awaiting trial for most of the last five years, has been incarcerated since his conviction in October. He entered the courtroom looking frail and using a cane. He smiled and nodded to a group of relatives who where there to support him but was admonished by a deputy to face the front of the courtroom.

Aarons asked the court to consider the role alcohol played in the night's events, noting Trujillo's blood-alcohol content was above .30, "suggesting severe impairment by alcohol perhaps by everyone who were drinking that night at the kitchen table."

Martinez's daughter and a neighbor had been drinking with the two men that night but went home earlier.

Aarons also argued an extra shot glass indicated someone else might have joined Martinez and Trujillo at some point in the night.

"As the court noted the defendant was hampered somewhat in his defense by the fact that he was intoxicated and really doesn't have an awareness of what happened," Aarons said.

He asked the court to focus on the previous 80-some years of Martinez's life, noting he'd served in the Air Force, worked for decades for the state Department of Transportation, was married for 56 years and raised three children prior to what Aarons called "the tragic accident."

"He's led a good life," Aarons said. "... He gets along with everybody who's ever known him, including Tom, which makes that night such a mystery."

A cousin and a nephew spoke on Martinez's behalf Monday, recalling the older man as kind and patient, encouraging to younger family members and lacking rage, even when drunk.

Both men expressed doubt in the jury's verdict, which didn't fit what they knew of Martinez.

Ellington said before sentencing Martinez he'd presided over many homicide trials, and "there is never a perfect case."

"I'm sure there are many things we don't know that happened that night," the judge said. "I don't think any of us will ever know what the conversation was, whether it was some type of anxiety or paranoia, or there was some type of argument between the gentlemen."

But, he added, jurors heard evidence and determined Martinez had killed Trujillo and tried to cover it up.

"Mr Martinez has claimed that he doesn't remember anything," the judge said. "It's possible he drank to that level of impairment.

"It's also possible that — we've seen many times — that people don't want to remember. They always want to see themselves in the best possible light in conformity with what their behavior is like when they're not just drunk out of their mind."