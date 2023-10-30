Octogenarian storyteller puts words to paper in novels

Oct. 30—John Hodge has always been a storyteller, but it wasn't until he started trading correspondence with his granddaughter that the idea to write a novel began to formulate.

Now at age 84, Hodge expects by the end of the year to have published his second book.

"It took me 20 years to write the first book and six months to write the second," he said. "Once I completed that first story it kept evolving in my head."

The intent of his first book entitled "My Irish Tale about the Magdalene Laundry" was to leave his children and grandchildren a remembrance of his storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Of all the things I've done in my life it has been the only noteworthy thing that I wanted to leave behind," he said. "And it's brought a lot of pleasure to a lot of people."

But he found his readers were asking him to finish the story, so he went to work again writing his second novel. Hodge said the stories of many of the characters in his first book weren't complete, but the second book looks to settle those stories and introduce new characters.

"My Irish Tale" is a fictional story centered around a Magdalene Laundry in Ireland. The institutions, usually run by Roman Catholic orders from the 18th to the late 20th centuries, were used to confine "fallen women" including those who were perceived as promiscuous, unmarried mothers, the daughters of unmarried mothers, those who were considered a burden on their families and those who had been sexually abused. The women were confined for decades and isolated from their families and society.

The story was partially fueled by a long visit Hodge and his wife took to Ireland, his Scottish and Irish heritage and a love of Irish literature, along with his gift for storytelling. He has devised an authentic tale of life, survival and overcoming among the impoverished and the wealthy in 19th century Ireland, the description of his book says.

"I would tell my kids all my life that I was raised in an orphanage and once you tell a lie you have to keep going with that," he said with a laugh.

After graduating from high school, Hodge worked as a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry. Later he joined the U.S. Navy and after being honorably discharged was employed for 14 years with Eastman Kodak Company as a service technician for microfilm equipment.

He left to operate a drive-in restaurant staffed by his wife and children.

"I was always trying to better myself and my family," Hodge said. "If I had the opportunity to move up the ladder I would do so."

He held several managerial positions before becoming a counselor at the Missoula Pre-Release Center. After attending the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, Hodge was a probation and parole officer for the Montana Department of Corrections until he retired in 2003.

He's proud of his time spent serving as a probation officer noting that it was his job to enforce the rules of the court believing in the need to reward those who do right and punish those who do wrong.

After retirement he began writing to his granddaughter — short stories and poetry — that evolved into his first book.

"I wish I had started writing a lot earlier," he said. "I can't dance, I can't play an instrument, but I have a knack for making things up."

Now, Hodge and his wife Thoralee live in Somers. They have 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Hodge spends his time writing and preparing his second novel for printing. He and his wife recently took a trip to Ennis because he read about a place that reportedly serves the best steak in the state. He's had other hobbies, but even with physical limitations, he can still use a computer to type.

It's been "quite an experience" sharing his book with friends and family and selling a few copies.

"When you publish a book you never recoup the cost, but it's worth it for the pleasure you have given other people," he said. "It's bragging rights."

Hodge has a unique way of signing books for his readers. He inscribes them with the Irish phrase mian is fearr, which translates in English to best wishes.

"People look at it and ask what does that mean," he said. "It seemed like that would fit all people."

Hodge's books are available on Amazon, at The Bookshelf in downtown Kalispell and through Scott Publishing Company.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.