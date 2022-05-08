Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.013

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 27th of May to UK£0.013, which will be 4.8% higher than last year. This takes the dividend yield from 4.4% to 4.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 139% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 22.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 70% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from UK£0.042 to UK£0.05. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.6% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has impressed us by growing EPS at 23% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 61% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

