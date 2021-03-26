Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

An octopus in seen in its "active sleep" state during a laboratory study at the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Natal
Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

(Reuters) - The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity and the tragic fact that it dies after mating.

A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream.

The findings, the researchers said, provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, while also offering broader insight into the evolution of sleep, a crucial biological function.

Octopuses previously were known to experience sleep and change colors while slumbering. In the new study, the researchers observed a species called Octopus insularis in a laboratory setting. They found that these color changes are associated with two distinct sleep states: "quiet sleep" and "active sleep."

During "quiet sleep," the octopus remains still, with pale skin and eye pupils contracted to a slit. During "active sleep," it dynamically changes its skin color and texture and moves both eyes while contracting its suckers and body, with muscular twitches.

A repeating cycle was observed during sleep. "Quiet sleep" typically lasted roughly seven minutes. The subsequent "active sleep" typically lasted less than a minute.

This cycle appears analogous, the researchers said, to the alternating "rapid eye movement," or REM, and "non-rapid eye movement," or non-REM, sleep states experienced by people, as well as other mammals, birds and reptiles.

Vivid dreaming occurs during REM sleep, as a person's eyes move rapidly, breathing becomes irregular, the heart rate increases and the muscles become paralyzed to not act out the dreams. Non-REM sleep features more deep sleep and less dreaming.

Study lead author Sylvia Medeiros said the findings suggest octopuses may be dreaming, or experiencing something similar.

"If octopuses indeed dream, it is unlikely that they experience complex symbolic plots like we do," said Medeiros, a doctoral student in neuroscience at the Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte.

"'Active sleep' in the octopus has a very short duration, typically from a few seconds to one minute. If during this state there is any dreaming going on, it should be more like small video clips, or even GIFs," Medeiros added.

Scientists are seeking a greater understanding of the origins and evolution of sleep.

Because the last common ancestor of vertebrates, including humans, and cephalopods, including octopuses, lived more than half a billion years ago, it seems unlikely their similar sleep patterns were established before their evolutionary divergence, the researchers said.

That would mean, they added, that this similar sleep pattern arose independently in the two groups, a phenomenon called "convergent evolution."

"The investigation of sleep and dreaming in the octopus gives us a vantage point for the psychological and neurobiological comparison with vertebrates, since the octopus possesses several sophisticated cognitive features that are only seen in some vertebrate species but with a very different brain architecture," said study co-author Sidarta Ribeiro, founder of the Brain Institute.

Ribeiro noted that previous studies showed that octopuses, with the most centralized nervous system of any invertebrate, possess exceptional learning abilities, including spatial and social learning, as well as problem-solving capabilities.

"The understanding of how organisms as different as humans and octopuses can share fundamental traits such as the sleep cycle opens new avenues for the investigation of animal cognition and for the understanding of the general principles that shaped brain design in these groups of highly intelligent animals," Medeiros said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • 'Spider plague' infests parts of Australia amid historic flooding

    Severe flooding that developed across Australia within the last week forced tens of thousands of residents of New South Wales to evacuate, while those still at home now have to be on alert for swarms of spiders, including one venomous species. Millions of spiders have taken refuge on fences and houses across the coastal areas of New South Wales, while many more could be seen escaping the rising waters to get to higher ground. My hometown is flooding right now. And for those who wonder if there's really a lot of spiders in Australia. See the brown in this pic? That's all spiders trying to escape the flood pic.twitter.com/dk8ydGmHwg— Matt Gaudry 🇦🇺 Ω #IStandWithRayFisher (@MG___214) March 22, 2021 Shenae Varely told The Guardian that she saw spiders covering the entire length of a railing that was not underwater in Penrith Weir in western Sydney. She added that the arachnids were climbing up her husband's legs as he stood still, trying to capture the swarm on video. Officials have also singled out one particular spider that can have increased activity in the coming days. The deadly funnel-web spider population could see a "boom" in numbers as ideal conditions develop amid the high humidity and temperatures trending warmer, according to 9NEWS. Residents are reminded to check shoes, sheets and clothing to avoid a venomous bite from a funnel-web spider. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Dr. Lizzy Lowe, an arachnologist at the independent research company Cesar Australia, told The Guardian that it is not uncommon for clusters of spiders to appear during floods during certain times of the year. "In spring and summer, it's peak spider time. Many will die off in the winter or survive as egg sacks," Lowe said. "If you get floods in summer, you'll see lots of spiders." An up-close look at a funnel-web spider, considered to be one of the most dangerous in the country. (Australian Reptile Park via Storyful) Lowe added that there are no more spiders than usual, but people are just seeing more of them, especially since most of the spiders seeking shelter are ground-dwelling. Spiders aren't the only critter that have had their habitats disrupted due to the severe flooding across New South Wales. Snakes have gathered in trees in an effort to escape floodwaters. One resident also reported snakes swimming over to boats trying to get onto something dry. Farther inland in the state, residents are dealing with a plague of mice. However, this rodent invasion is being blamed on an unusually large grain harvest, not the historic flooding, according to Reuters. Around 40,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in New South Wales since heavy rainfall arrived late last week, according to NPR. As of Wednesday, at least two deaths have been blamed on the flooding, including one man who died after his car became stuck in the floodwaters to the north and west of Sydney. The map shows the amount of rain that fell across New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory from Wednesday, March 17, to Tuesday, March 23, with some of the highest rainfall totals (blues and purples) occurring along the coast of New South Wales. (BOM) Justin Robinson, the national flood services manager at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, told CNN, "I've been a flood forecaster in the Bureau for 20 years, and this is probably the worst flooding that I've experienced and have had to forecast." According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, in excess of 400 mm (16 inches) of rain has fallen along the northern New South Wales coast during the last seven days. Port Macquarie is one area that has been hard hit with rainfall as totals reached 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) in just 24 hours Friday into Saturday. From Thursday, March 18, to Tuesday, March 23, a total of 455 mm (17.9 inches) of rain fell. Water quickly collected in low-lying areas across the coastal town with reports of floodwaters reaching up to door handles in some locations. At North Tamborine, Queensland, 505 mm (19.88 inches) of rain fell in just 48 hours from Sunday to Tuesday. "This is nothing like we've seen since the 1960s," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a news conference over the weekend. According to CNN, for some of the hardest-hit areas, this is a once-in-a-century flooding event. The heavy rainfall across the region is causing delays in the delivery of coronavirus vaccines ahead of the rollout of the Phase 1B. However, according to Australia's ABC News, the five metropolitan vaccination hubs in New South Wales remained open on Monday as the state moved into the next phase of vaccinations. In excess of 150 schools closed due to flooding across New South Wales on Monday and Tuesday. #NSWFloods Before/after imagery showing the latest inundation in the Mid North Coast #NSW- #Taree - #PortMacquarie - Latest imagery this morning: 06:07:20 AEDT, 2021-03-20- Previous imagery: 06:06:55 AEDT, 2021-03-08- Image source: sentinel-1 @CopernicusEU @sentinel_hub pic.twitter.com/sdjjpDv520— BigData Earth (@BigDataEarth) March 20, 2021 As rescue and recovery efforts continue through the end of the week, a drier pattern will emerge over New South Wales, allowing water levels to begin trending toward normal over the region. Heavy rain first arrived across Queensland in northeastern Australia earlier in the week. During a 24-hour period leading up to Wednesday morning, 550 mm (21.65 inches) of rain inundated the coastal community of Byfield, Queensland. Farther inland, 216 mm (8.50 inches) of rain in 24 hours led to flash flooding in Sapphire, Queensland, when waters in Retreat Creek rose about 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) within a few hours early on Wednesday. Thomas Mortlock, a senior risk scientist, explained in an interview with the BBC that the expanse of the flooding in Australia would cover an area of two European countries, extending from the north of England or Scotland to southern France or Switzerland. Mortlock added that this weather pattern isn't unusual for southeastern Australia. However, the wet summer in addition to the prolonged period of heavy rain in the last week increased the risk of flooding. This summer for the Land Down Under was ruled by a La Niña pattern, which led to a wet summer; in comparison, the summer of 2019-2020 had much drier conditions as a result of an El Niño pattern, which helped set the table for historic bushfires. "Communities who were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and a deep drought prior to that. I don't know any time in our state's history where we've had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic," said Berejiklian. During late 2019 and early 2020, AccuWeather estimated that bushfires across New South Wales and Victoria caused $110 billion in total damages and economic losses. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Lasers on the moon? Nuclear rockets? NASA awards millions for way-out tech

    NASA’s latest crop of space technology grants will fund work on projects ranging from power-beaming lasers for lunar missions to high-temperature testing of components for nuclear-powered rockets. Those are just a couple of the 365 concepts attracting a total of $45 million in grants from NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, also known as SBIR and STTR. Jim Reuter, associate administrator for the space agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, said the release of the SBIR/STTR Phase I solicitation was accelerated by two months to help small-scale tech ventures cope with the COVID-19 crisis. “At NASA,… Read More

  • 5 Key Takeaways From Biden’s First Presidential Press Conference

    President Joe Biden’s first news conference in office covered a range of topics, including the migrant surge at the southern U.S. border, GOP efforts to restrict voting rights, foreign relations with China and North Korea and the timetable for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. But Biden also made clear that his next priority is the massive, two-part jobs and infrastructure bill that he said he will announce in more detail on Friday, and he made news on other fronts as well. Here are five key takeaways from Thursday’s turn in front of the news media: A new goal for vaccinations: Biden opened his remarks by announcing a new target for Covid-19 vaccinations of 200 million shots administered in his first 100 days in office. The administration reached its previous goal of 100 million shots last week, and Biden said the new benchmark was “ambitious,” but given that the news conference came on Biden’s 65th day as president and that the country is now averaging about 2.5 million doses a day, the target should be reachable. In what could be seen as a sign of how much progress has been made in the fight against Covid, Biden didn’t get asked one question about his pandemic response during the hour-long press conference. That could also be a sign of the news media’s Covid fatigue and limited attention span, given that new cases are still averaging nearly 60,000 a day and deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned this week that case rates are increasing slightly. A focus on the infrastructure package: Biden said his “next major initiative” will be “to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure in this country so we can compete and create significant numbers of really good paying jobs.” He said he will announce more details Friday at an event in Pittsburgh. That proposal reportedly will be broken into two parts, one centered on infrastructure and clean energy and the other focused on domestic priorities including education, paid leave and child care. The plan is expected to call for some $3 trillion in spending, paid for in part by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. “I want to change the paradigm. We start to reward work, not just wealth,” Biden said Thursday. Biden’s plan is sure to face sharp pushback from Republicans, who have already dismissed the idea of raising taxes. Bracing for budget battles: Biden on Thursday derided the GOP’s fiscal approach. “When the federal budget is saving people’s lives, they don’t think it’s such a good idea,” he said, contrasting that to what he called GOP support for “feathering the nest of the wealthiest Americans.” In answering a question on relations with Beijing, Biden also reiterated his call for government investment in science and research as a way to compete with China. “Back in the ‘60s we used to invest a little over 2% of our entire GDP in pure research and investment in science. Today it’s 0.7%. I’m going to change that.” Biden said the country must pursue investments in medical research on cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes in addition to research on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology. Support for filibuster reform: Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years, said the filibuster is “being abused in a gigantic way” and that he “strongly supports” a return to a talking filibuster, which would require senators to stay on the floor to block legislation instead of just raising more painless procedural objections. He also indicated that he might support going further. “We’re going to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said. Biden also said he agreed that the filibuster is a “relic of the Jim Crow era,” but he didn’t specify what other changes he might support. The future of the filibuster could be key to Biden’s hopes to advancing major elements of his agenda, and Biden likely doesn’t have the Democratic votes he would need to eliminate the filibuster completely, leaving him trying to pressure Republicans into backing an agenda that he emphasizes has wide public backing. “Here’s the deal: I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to just decide to divide the country, to continue the politics of division,” he said. Biden expects to run for a second term: Biden is 78, the oldest president to take office, and there had been talk during the campaign that he might step aside after one term. He told reporters Thursday that he expects to run again in 2024, and that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to again be on the ticket. Asked who he thinks he’ll be running against, Biden said he doesn’t think about it and has no idea: “I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you?” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Biden eyes executive actions on gun control -WH

    "No one is talking about overturning or changing the Second Amendment," Psaki said. "What our focus is on is putting in place common sense measures that will make our communities safer, make families safer, make kids safer -- the majority of the American public supports background checks."Two recent shootings prompted Biden to call on Congress to strengthen gun restrictions. Legislation to bolster background checks and ban certain semi-automatic rifles has stalled amid Republican opposition.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Why AT&T’s chairman says the race to 5G is, yes, ‘very important’

    "We haven't seen all the applications that will drive 5G yet," says William Kennard, AT&T's board chairman.

  • TikTok shows woman 'unknowingly' holding one of the world's most venomous octopus species

    A woman went viral on TikTok for sharing a video of herself 'unknowingly' holding one of the most venomous animals - a blue-ringed octopus.

  • Nicola Sturgeon refuses to say when she will meet pledge on closing education attainment gap

    Nicola Sturgeon has twice refused to say when she would meet her pledge to close the yawning attainment gap between rich and poor pupils after a damning official audit reported "limited" progress. Ms Sturgeon told the final First Minister's Questions of the parliament that progress has been made over the last five years on meeting the pledge, on which she has previously asked voters to judge her government. But Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said it would take 35 years for the gap to be closed at the current rate and in the meantime "yet more generations of thousands of young people will be left behind." On her final day at Holyrood before stepping down as an MSP, Ruth Davidson said Ms Sturgeon's "grandstanding promises have proven to be completely hollow." Ms Sturgeon had promised to make "significant progress" in closing the gap by the end of the parliamentary term this week and to “substantially eliminate” the gap by 2026. But an Audit Scotland report this week found that "progress on closing the gap has been limited and falls short of the Scottish Government's aims".

  • Science panel: Consider air cooling tech as climate back-up

    The U.S. must seriously consider the idea of tinkering with the atmosphere to cool a warming Earth and accelerate research into how and whether humanity should hack the planet, the National Academy of Sciences said Thursday. The report by the academy, set up by Abraham Lincoln to provide the government with expert advice, doesn’t recommend carrying out solar geoengineering to bounce heat back to space.

  • Pope names prominent Chilean clerical abuse survivor to Vatican panel

    Pope Francis has appointed a prominent Chilean survivor of clerical sex abuse to a Vatican commission which focuses on education to prevent abuse in the Roman Catholic Church. Juan Carlos Cruz, an international advocate for abuse victims, was abused as a teenager in his native Chile by a notorious paedophile, Father Fernando Karadima. "I am very grateful to Pope Francis for trusting me with this appointment... This renews my commitment to continue working to end the scourge of abuse and for so many survivors who still do not have justice," Cruz said on Twitter.

  • Kindergartners get COVID-safe lesson about Passover

    Passover begins this weekend, but some kindergartners got a special lesson on Thursday. At the Rashi School in Dedham, a few dozen kindergartners celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover.

  • Foreign vaccine-seekers flock to Serbia for COVID-19 shots

    Elma jumped in her car with her mother and brother as soon as she heard that Serbia was offering free COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners, and made the five-hour trip from her home in Bosnia to queue up for a shot. When she arrived on Thursday, she found she was one of hundreds flocking in from Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia who had heard the same reports of Belgrade's plentiful supplies. While many countries across the Balkans, and beyond the European Union, have been struggling with hold-ups and shortages, Serbia has been trumpeting its success it securing vaccines from a clutch of different suppliers.

  • ‘Morbid’: Melania Trump sent a birthday message to Barron. It didn’t go over so well

    Well, this don’t go as well as expected.

  • Members of Gen Z unite over their fear of an infamous restaurant: 'I was literally scared of everything there'

    Tributes to a jungle-themed restaurant chain and its signature robotic animal performers have been popping up all over TikTok.

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Texas will open COVID vaccine to all. Register at these sign-up events in Fort Worth

    With Texas opening the coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults beginning Monday, people can register for the vaccine at sign up events in Fort Worth.

  • 'Arrested Development' stars honor Jessica Walter: 'Rest in Peace Mama Bluth'

    "Arrested Development" cast members Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Tony Hale and David Cross mourned the death of Jessica Walter, who played Lucille Bluth.