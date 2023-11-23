Octopus and Sea Lion Battle it Out off British Columbia

A woman channeled her inner David Attenborough, filming an incredible octopus and sea lion battle in the waters south of Nanaimo, British Columbia.

Footage taken by Lindsay Bryant on November 16 shows the sea lion thrashing with the octopus in its mouth. The sea lion then tosses the animal before again going after it.

Speaking to local media, Byrant said at first the sea lion’s behavior caused her to suspect the animal might be in distress or possibly caught in a net.

“I couldn’t tell what I was looking at until I got home and watched the video,” Byrant told Storyful. “I was very surprised to see it was an octopus,” she added.

Byrant said the battle lasted for around five minutes before the sea lion emerged without the octopus.

“It looked like the octopus kind of had a hold on it. It was putting up a fight, for sure,” she said. “With all those legs I can’t imagine it would be an easy catch.” Credit: Lindsay Bryant via Storyful

